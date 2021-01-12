Man accused of killing parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of killing his parents then attempting to kill himself, according to Louisville Metro police.
Officers were called to a home on Margo Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday after the suspect, Thomas Hatfield, 49, drove to a family members house and said, “I did it, I killed them. I tried to blow my brains out but I can’t die,” according to an arrest slip. Police said he then left that person’s home and went to another home where officers said he intentionally drove into a parked vehicle.
When officers arrived at the home on Margo Avenue, they found a man and a woman, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office as Thomas Hatfield, 75, and Jeanine Hatfield, 72, had been shot. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Hatfield and his parents had a “significant history of domestic violence.”
Hatfield was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.
He was charged with two counts of murder.
Hatfield appeared in court on Wednesday where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was ordered not the be in possession of any firearms or deadly weapons.
Hatfield is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.
