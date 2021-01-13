Alabama hits 14 three-pointers, beats UK 85-65

(WAVE) - Alabama hit 10 three-pointers in the first half and UK turned the ball over 10 times in the first 20 minutes, the recipe for an 85-65 Crimson Tide win in Rupp Arena.
A Dontaie Allen three got UK within 23-22, but it was all Alabama from there.
John Petty led the Tide with 23 points. They were 14-30 from three.
UK turned the ball over 19 times in game and shot just 34% from the field as their three-game winning streak was snapped. The Cats were 4-18 from three.
Kentucky falls to 4-7, 3-1 in the SEC. Alabama improves to 10-3, 5-0 in the league.
The Cats visit Auburn (6-6, 0-4) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
UK players wore shirts with #33 on the front and honored former Cats baseball and basketball player Ben Jordan with a moment of silence before the game. Jordan passed away on Monday. He was 22.
