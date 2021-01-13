CDC reports 3% of local population vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Whether it’s lacking supply of a coronavirus vaccine, or issues with getting it into people’s arms, states are facing vaccine distribution challenges.
It’s been about a month since Indiana and Kentucky received its first vaccine shipment, but approximately 3% of the local population have gotten a shot.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest report, Indiana has distributed 540,475 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of that, 35% of doses have been administered so far, meaning 2.8% of the state’s population have received a shot.
“We have taken this very methodically, starting with the most at-risk of dying and/or being hospitalized and moving as swiftly as we can to accommodate everyone,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said about the vaccination rollout Wednesday. “But understanding that we’re also at the mercy of the vaccination itself, the inventory.”
In Kentucky, the CDC reports 329,450 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed with about 40% used so far. It means about 3% of the state’s population have been vaccinated.
Indiana and Kentucky have follow CDC guidelines for who should received the vaccine first: health care workers and long-term care facilities. Each state is now working towards Phase 1B, but distribution challenges mean some doses have gone to waste. Several states are reporting that doses have expired when they’re taken out of cold temperatures for too long - and forced to throw away. Indiana and Kentucky denied that happening here.
“I do not believe that we have any expired vaccines,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “I have not been made aware of any at all.”
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky has a goal to administer 90% of all vaccines within a week of arrival. He will be making another vaccine announcement on Thur
