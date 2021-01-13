Downtown DMV move postponed

By Sarah Jackson | January 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 11:08 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Clerk’s Downtown Motor Vehicle branch relocation has been postponed.

The branch was supposed to relocate this weekend to the First Trust Centre, but the move was delayed due to “circumstances beyond the agency’s control.”

The branch will remain in its current location in the Fiscal Court Building at 531 Court Place, Louisville, 40202 for the time being.

No additional information about the postponement was released.

