Erlanger officer’s rifle stolen out of unmarked police vehicle

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft of an officer’s patrol rifle that was stolen out of his unmarked cruiser early Tuesday.
A man, woman, and possibly a third suspect in a newer model Ford-150 are suspected of going to the home of an Erlanger police officer where the unmarked cruiser was parked, according to KSP.
One of the suspects got inside the police cruiser and stole the officer’s patrol rifle, state police say.
The suspects were seen on security cameras parked in front of several homes in the area of Bingham Lane in Crittenden, KSP officials say.
Anyone with information or can help identify the suspect(s) is asked to call KSP at 859-428-1212.
