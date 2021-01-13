Feds recommend adding those 65 and over to vaccine rollout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To speed up the vaccine rollout, federal officials are recommending that states start giving it to anyone over the age of 65, which comes as welcome news to those anxious about getting the vaccine as soon as possible.
They are hoping the recommendation will be included Thursday as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will present a new vaccine plan expected to help fast-track the process.
Louisvillian Pat House, who will be 93 in March, still doesn’t know when she will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m patiently waiting now,” she said.
House said she understands all first responders, frontline workers and those in nursing homes should be first, but thought she would have been notified by now. Other than doctors’ visits and a hair appointment, House hasn’t left the house because of the virus.
“I hear them keep saying anyone over the age of 80 has priority, and no one has contacted me,” she said.
House’s doctor didn’t have an answer, and her daughter called and emailed the health department with no luck, and she’s not alone.
“My telephone has been very active, my emails have been plentiful,” Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, said. “People want to know what the process is for them to get in line for the vaccine.”
Raque Adams said that while there are great people inside the Cabinet working on the vaccine rollout, if you’re not in the first group, it’s confusing. Her own parents are among those asking how to secure their vaccination spot.
“I’ve called Jefferson County Health Department and I said, ‘I would like to sign my parents up for the list’ and they said, ‘We don’t have a list,’” she said. “And so then I called the state, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m trying to figure out how to get my 82-year-old parents on the lists,’ and they said, ‘We are not doing a list yet.’”
Both women are hopeful that states like Kentucky and Indiana will take the Operation Warp Speed advice to add those age 65 and older, and those with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, and unclog the vaccination slowdown, which is also a recommendation from the CDC.
Raque Adams said adding and vaccinating this group in a safe way should be a priority.
