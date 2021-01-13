FORECAST: Another mild day as clouds increase; cold front brings rain chances

- TODAY: Mild, breezy day ahead
- THIS EVENING/FRIDAY MORNING: Cold front brings rain chances
- FRIDAY PM/WEEKEND: Cold/blustery with off & on snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, clouds increase throughout our Thursday. Southerly winds gusting between 20 and 30 MPH will help push highs into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.
By this evening, rain showers begin to push into the region. Showers continue to march through the area tonight before rain chances fade after midnight. Before the rain moves out, some snow may mix in at times. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.
After the early morning rain moves out, a period of dry and windy weather is expected on Friday; some may even see some peeks of sunshine. Rain and snow chances return during the afternoon as temperatures struggle into the low 40s. Snow showers continue Friday night into Saturday. Accumulations are possible, as are some slick spots on area roads. Expect lows in the 20s in most locations.
Snow showers remain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday as highs sit in the 30s. While many areas will see minor accumulations, higher totals are possible in places that see multiple rounds of more robust snow showers.
