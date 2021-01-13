IU’s Allen named AFCA Coach of the Year

(WAVE) - Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen was named Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.
Allen led the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record in 2020.
“Just want to use this momentum and all that it kind of represents, this is a program award,” Allen said. “This is an Indiana University award, for everybody that’s, you think about Fred Glass and his belief in me, and now Scott Dolson, and his leadership and his support and what he’s done.”
Allen is the third IU head coach to win the award, joining Bo McMillin in 1945 and John Pont in 1967.
The Hoosiers were ranked #12 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.