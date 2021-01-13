Jefferson County Election Center moves into new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Election Center has moved from its previous location on W. Ormsby Ave.
The new, permanent location is at 1000 E. Liberty Street in Phoenix Hill.
The building used to be home to the old Neighborhood Place and Casa Grisanti restaurant before it was donated to the New Directions Housing Corporation 25 years ago by the Grisanti family, per New Directions Chief Development Officer David Snyder.
Snyder said the space was used as the New Directions Housing Corporation headquarters until 15 months ago when their offices moved back to west Louisville, where their services originated in the late 1960s.
“The property was donated to New Directions by the Grisanti family in 1995/1996 to New Directions to assist with providing care to low income families and the homeless in our community,” he told WAVE 3 News.
New Directions is currently leasing the building to Jefferson County to be used as its new election center, Snyder said.
Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, said they made the move to have more space for employees.
“We’re pleased to be here,” Ghibaudy said. “It’s given space and helped us organize the various departments and sections a little differently than open spaces. It’s been very nice.”
Ghibaudy said the Louisville Metro Police Department has taken over the space at the previous building.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.