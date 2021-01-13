Local lawmakers weigh in on impeachment hearings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The House has voted to condemn Trump for his role in the Capitol riots. He is now the first president to be impeached twice.
Local lawmakers shared how they would be voting on Tuesday. Those lawmakers include Democrat Rep. John Yarmuth and Republican Representatives James Comer and Thomas Massie.
Yarmuth says there is still a lot of frustration that he is feeling and so are his colleges after what happened on January 6th.
“We still haven’t gotten over what happened last Wednesday and I doubt any of us will ever get over it,” Yarmuth said.
Yarmuth said he would be voting in favor of impeaching the president.
“I think that we being members of congress in both parties, have an obligation to protect the sanctity of the seat of government and our very democracy, the democratic process because that is what president Trump was trying to disrupt,” Yarmuth said.
“I will vote no on that the president only has seven more days in his term,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said.
Massie says he’s opposing the second impeachment of President Trump because he says it serves no purpose.
“I think it’s kind of a waste of time and a moot point,” Massie said. “It may be even further divisive to our country to go through the impeachment process. I think it would be better to let our President go into the sunset and start with the new president.”
Fellow Republican James Comer of Kentucky agrees.
“I think it’s very unfortunate the president has seven days left in his term this isn’t going to accomplish anything,” Comer said.
Yarmuth disagreed with Comer.
“It will put a mark forever on his administration that he would have been the only president ever convicted of an impeachment resolution,” Yarmuth said. “That’s an important way to hold this president accountable. He may be accountable in other way through criminal processes.”
Yarmuth, Comer, and Massie said that they do feel safe in D.C. right now and plan on attending President Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in a week.
In a full statement, Yarmuth explained his reasoning behind voting to impeach Trump. It reads:
“Never in American history has a President taken such brazen, lawless, and reckless action against our own nation as Donald Trump undertook last week. And yet, while this dark episode was unprecedented, it was entirely consistent with the behavior he has displayed each day for well over the last four years.
It is an understatement to say that history will not look kindly on this President. But history will also harshly judge a Congress that failed to stop him and a Republican Party that allowed him to evade the law and believe himself a dictator.
For four years, this President has disgraced his office, trampled rights, ruined lives, and fueled the flames of bigotry and hate. Six people died as a result of his insurrection last week, many were injured and far more remain traumatized whether they were here at the Capitol that day or watched from afar.
For the second time, I will vote to impeach the President knowing that it is unlikely he will be removed from office before the end of his term.
I do so because I, like the President, swore an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic… and to faithfully discharge the duties of the office,’ but unlike the President, I intend to honor it.
I do so because, last week, Donald Trump committed the most heinous act ever committed by a U.S. President, and I am one of 535 people charged with holding him accountable.
I vote to impeach the President because it is the right thing to do. And it’s time for that to mean something again.”
