Man dies from injuries sustained in weekend traffic crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four days after being injured in a traffic accident in the South Louisville neighborhood, a man hurt in the wreck has died.
Timothy L. Rutledge, 23, of Louisville, suffered blunt force injuries in the crash, according to Jefferson County deputy coroner Anthony Wight.
Rutledge died at University Hospital just 5 p.m. yesterday.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at 7th Street and Central Ave. Wight said the injuries to those involved initially appeared to be not very serious.
