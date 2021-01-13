Oldham Co. parents with sick children want better virtual learning options for all students

Lohr said her daughter remains undiagnosed as of now, and the uncertainty puts her family in a difficult position. She wants to decommit from NTI mid-trimester, fearing district leaders may make the decision to return to in-person learning soon, something she does not feel comfortable with her daughter doing. But VLA is an undesirable alternative for her, and she fears it might interfere with her daughter’s ability to complete her AP courses and earn college credits.