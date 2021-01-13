Restaurant and hair salon team up to give back to frontline health care workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot has changed in a year for everyone. From social distancing to wearing masks to store and restaurant capacity changing, everyone has had to make a sacrifice.
Nearly 300 days ago, restaurants were at full capacity without restrictions and COVID-19 wasn’t widespread in the United States. Now, COVID-19 cases are still rising, and restaurants in Kentucky are operating at 50 percent capacity.
Chad Reid, bar manager at 80/20 at Kaelin’s, said the past year has taught him how to be more inventive in his job and he’s grateful the restaurant is still up and running.
“We have a large enough restaurant where we’ve been able to survive pretty well,” he said. “A lot of the small restaurants, at 50 percent capacity it gives you like two tables. If you walk around this building, it’s pretty big. So if we can support ourselves and other people, let’s do it.”
80/20 at Kaelin’s wanted to do something to give back to those on the frontlines.
“We’ve decided, if we don’t give back who’s going to?” Reid said.
On Tuesday, 80/20 at Kaelin’s hosted a “Burgers and Beauty for the Brave Day,” to provide burgers for health care workers across the city.
“It means everything. If we didn’t have those people working in the health departments, nurses taking care of you, doctors working 24/7 we would be struggling even more so.”
For every burger purchased, Reid said one will be donated to a frontline worker.
When TRIM Nulu CEO Sean Stafford heard about 80/20 at Kaelin’s plan to give back to healthcare workers, he wanted to help, too.
“The food here at Kaelin’s is fantastic, but you also need a bit of pampering,” Stafford told WAVE 3 News. “So if you’ve been out and worked a hard day, a hard week, a hard ten months, it’s nice to come in and be pampered a bit.”
For every burger donated, TRIM Nulu, which opened in the middle of the pandemic, will provide vouchers to frontline workers to book a time for a free shampoo, cut and style.
“People want to feel pretty, people want to feel beautiful and this is an opportunity that we’ve taken in order to reach out to that community, in conjunction with Kaelin’s. To feed them, to nourish them, and also to pamper them and make them feel beautiful,” Stafford said.
If you would like to help and donate to provide food and to healthcare workers but you missed Tuesday’s event, 80/20 at Kaelin’s said you can donate to their Venmo account @BurgersfortheBrave, Cash App $BurgersfortheBrave or call the restaurant at (502) 200-8020.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.