Vaccination signups available for people over 70 in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Health Department has opened up vaccine registration to everyone age 70 and older.
That signals that the city is ready to move to Phase 1-B of the vaccination plan.
To get in line you’ll have to fill out this form.
The health department says the list to get vaccinated is long. They are asking people to be patient and wait for the health department to call you to schedule the shot.
Vaccinations will be done through the drive-thru clinic at Broadbent Arena.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.