16 Cards win 77-65 at Wake Forest, improve to to 4-0 in ACC

(WAVE) - #16 UofL used a 17-5 to take control and won 77-65 at Wake Forest (3-4, 0-4 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The #16 Cards are 9-1 and 4-0 in the ACC for the first time since joining the league in 2014.
A David Johnson pull up three pointer helped extend the first half lead to 46-34 after 20 minutes.
They were up 53-41 when Carlik Jones drove in for two, but the Demon Deacons responded with a 10-0 run to get within one at 53-52 with 12:12 left.
Jones and the Cards responded. He drove down the lane for a 55-52 lead. Dre Davis added a basket and then one of two free throws, and another Jones drive pushed UofL back in front by eight.
Jones led all scorers with 23 points. He also pulled down 10 rebounds. Williamson finished with 15 points and 11 boards.
“I thought Sam, you know, he’s been a little bit maligned, to go double-double, really bounced back tonight,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “You know, Carlik was really, really good, and I thought Dre Davis did some good things around the basket. David goes 9 assists, one turnover, so you know, we will take it on the road, trust me.”
David Johnson battled foul trouble most of the night, but finished with 5 points and 9 assists in 26 minutes. Davis had 15 points.
UofL has won five straight since an 85-48 loss at Wisconsin on December 19.
Three of the Cards four league wins have come on the road. They visit Miami (5-6, 1-5) on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
