Racing Louisville FC selects Fox #1, UofL Ekic #5 in NWSL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC had two picks in the first round of Wednesday nights NWSL Draft. The club selected Emily Fox of North Carolina with the #1 pick and then took UofL star Emina Ekic with the #5 pick.
“It’s a fairy tale ending as they say, this is exactly perfect, I’m at home,” Ekic said. “I’m with the first professional team here. I’m excited to be playing for Racing Louisville and Christy Holly as head coach and his staff and I’m really excited.” She is a graduate of Dupont Manual High School.
Fox was a defender / midfielder for the Tar Heels.
“I’m so excited to be there and to be part of the team, especially since it’s a new club,” Fox said. “I feel like it’s a very unique opportunity for me to be able to go in there and try to do the best that I can and work my way up, and do anything I can for the team.”
The NWSL season begins in April.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.