Breonna Taylor’s attorneys learn of new body camera videos the city refuses to produce

“The body camera videos requested by Sam Aguiar are evidence in the criminal investigation which resulted in criminal charges against four individuals. These criminal charges have not been resolved yet. We made public the contents of the PIU investigative file after the investigation was complete because we recognized the importance in letting our city heal. The videos from officers at the Elliott Avenue location were not part of that PIU file, with the exception of one video of Det. Goodlett, which was pointed out to Mr. Aguiar in response to his request.”