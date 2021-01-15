City of Louisville set to vaccinate next phase of individuals starting next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville health officials say COVID-19 vaccination numbers are continuing to increase. Now, even earlier than expected, they are preparing to head into the next phase of vaccinations.
The City of Louisville has seen great success with their mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena for individuals in phase 1A. City officials said Friday it’s time to head to phase 1B, but there are still some hurdles to get over.
As a shortage of vaccines from the federal government has caused problems for health departments across the country, Louisville has not found itself immune.
Still, city leaders are excited about how efficient their system has been.
“The bottom line is we got momentum,” Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said.
The mass vaccination site at Broadbent has administered more than 5,000 vaccinations, exceeding expectations.
City-wide, more than 30,000 have now been administered, and starting Monday the vaccinations schedule will shift to that next phase that includes teachers and other essential workers. That phase will also include people over 70.
There has not been much waste of the vaccines in Louisville as registrations keep up with the number of doses the city has received.
However, during the first phase, the health department and local hospitals had one of the same problems: a no-show rate of 5% to 10% for people who registered.
“If you are lucky enough to get into one of these early groups and have an appointment made, please show up,” Health and Wellness Interim Medical Director SarahBeth Hartlage said, “because if you’re not going to come someone else would love to have your spot.”
For teachers and other essential workers, a majority are expected to get vaccinated at Broadbent.
Health officials in Louisville said Friday that they expect the 70+ population to receive a majority of their vaccinations from the different hospitals and health care groups within the city.
