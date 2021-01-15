COVID-19 vaccinations for age 70 and older to be given by Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To assist state and local officials with getting the COVID-19 vaccine administered to as many people as possible, Norton Healthcare will begin giving vaccinations to persons age 70 and older.
The vaccinations will be done by appointment only. Those age 70 and older can schedule an appointment by clicking here.
Anyone scheduling an appointment will be asked if they meet the Tier 1b requirement (age 70 and older) and asked to choose a location they prefer to go to get the injection. Anyone being vaccinated will need to provide identification and/or proof of age before receiving the vaccine.
Persons 70+ and older who have MyNortonChart will receive a message to direct schedule if they choose. People who have proxy access for a loved one who qualifies will be able to register for them.
The vaccinations through Norton Healthcare are only available for health care providers and people age 70+. No vaccinations are currently available for the general public.
