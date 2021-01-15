Evans scores 24 as #2 Cards beat Boston College 89-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dana Evans led the way with 24 points as #2 UofL improved 11-0, 4-0 in the ACC with an 89-70 win over Boston College (5-6, 1-6).
The Cards had six assists in the first quarter, jumping out to a 26-16 lead.
They were up 42-28 at the half, but allowed the Golden Eagles to outscore them 28-26 in the third quarter, something that head coach Jeff Walz was focused on after the game.
“We’re better than what we’re playing and for the fact that we just scored 89 points and I’m not pleased with our offense completely does show you the talent that we have but I challenge them because I know they want to be great,” Walz said.
Olivia Cochran added 18 points and 7 rebounds, and Haley Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 13.
The Cards are back home on Sunday hosting Florida State (4-1, 3-1) at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.