FORECAST: Snow showers and slick spots

Another area of low pressure dives in from Canada providing additional snow showers and squalls on Sunday. Highs, once again, stay in the 30s. Any accumulation looks light with totals generally under an inch. Watch for slick spots on the roads Sunday night as snow showers and squalls may accumulate some on the pavement. Low visibility and gusty winds will also be issues to watch for. The snow will taper off by early Monday morning as lows drop into the 20s.