FORECAST: Snow showers and slick spots

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 1 p.m. Saturday
- Snow showers/squalls Saturday & Sunday with minor accumulations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered snow showers this morning will taper off by midday. We’ll get a bit of a break before more snow showers return mid-afternoon into the evening. Minor accumulations are possible, mainly on elevated surfaces. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 30s.
Additional snow showers with light snow accumulations under an inch are possible Saturday night. Use caution on the roads as some untreated ones may pick up a few slick spots as temperatures drop to or just below freezing.
Another area of low pressure dives in from Canada providing additional snow showers and squalls on Sunday. Highs, once again, stay in the 30s. Any accumulation looks light with totals generally under an inch. Watch for slick spots on the roads Sunday night as snow showers and squalls may accumulate some on the pavement. Low visibility and gusty winds will also be issues to watch for. The snow will taper off by early Monday morning as lows drop into the 20s.
