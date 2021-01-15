JCPS employees to start getting COVID vaccines next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More drive-through vaccination sites for the COVID-19 vaccine will open next month in Kentucky, with Gov. Andy Beshear issuing the update on Thursday during his daily briefing.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a meeting Thursday night that at the end of next week the district will have its first employees receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pollio stated that over the next two weeks all school staff members who want to be vaccinated will be asked to go to Broadbent Arena in Louisville in alphabetical order and school by school to get their shot.
By Feb. 1, Pollio said it is expected that school employee vaccinations will have been completed, and 28 days later they will begin boosters. Then, there will be a seven-day period between the booster completion and the opening of schools.
Pollio said school district officials hope with approval from the JCPS Board of Education they will begin in-person instruction one week after employees get their second coroanvirus shot. JCPS will still provide virtual options for students at that time.
For the complete JCPS COVID-19 vaccination plan, click here.
