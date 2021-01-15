JCPS set to vaccinate teachers next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teacher vaccinations are just around the corner.
JCPS talked about when in-person learning could begin and what will happen to those educators who decided against the vaccine.
“We have a light at the end of the tunnel, but I think that light keeps getting brighter. I’m pretty excited about the news,” said JCPS Superintend, Dr. Marty Pollio.
Dr. Pollio said the beginning of teacher vaccinations, which is slated for next Friday, is bringing new energy to the district.
“We will be starting with our elementary schools first. We will be going by schools in alphabetical order,” Dr. Pollio said.
Those teachers who decided to get vaccinated will get the shot at Broadbent Arena.
“We will see which vaccination it is. One is 21 days, one is 28 days; we believe it’s the Moderna which is 28 days for the booster,” Pollio said.
Pollio added this is the first step in getting kids back in schools.
Once teachers get both vaccines, Pollio will be making his recommendation on when in-person learning can begin.
“That will give us a good roadmap. Once we get this information,” Pollio said.
JCPS said the goal is to have the first doses administered to teachers within two-weeks.
Last week, WAVE 3 News reported 12,884 teachers are choosing to be vaccinated.
According to the district, 1,900 said they do not want the shot.
WAVE 3 News wanted to know what the district’s position is on those teachers opting out.
“I would encourage everyone to, so I don’t have a recommendation for a teacher who doesn’t get the vaccine,” Pollio said.
The district said there are no consequences for those teachers who decided against the vaccine.
“What I’d say is it’s very science-based. You know, we see all of these cars coming through and getting this. I look forward to mine as well, but know there are no consequences and that’s a teacher decision,” Pollio said.
The district added when the day comes for in-person classes to start, those teachers who opted out will still be allowed to be inside of the schools.
