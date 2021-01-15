Kentuckians 70 and older to get COVID vaccine starting Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday, Kentucky will expand into Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
As more individuals gain access to their doses, local hospitals in Louisville are stepping up to administer vaccines at their facilities. Norton Healthcare, UofL Health and Baptist Health are accepting appointments from individuals 70 and older.
“It is very exciting to know that we have something that is truly going to make a difference in crushing this virus,” UofL Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Mark Burns said.
Norton’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Hester echoed that sentiment.
“It’s a big opportunity for us to continue to protect the community and continue to advance the vaccinations,” Hester said.
Hester said Norton Healthcare will begin administering the first shots to those in Phase 1B Saturday morning, but most of the shots will start being given Tuesday morning.
Hester said all five Norton locations will be available for appointments.
“Well, I think certainly it would help tremendously decreases the morbidity and mortality that we see in the community,” Hester said. “By getting that population protected, I think it would put far less strain on our resources within the hospitals. When you see the folks who tend to be the sickest and unfortunately aren’t able to survive the virus, it’s those that really end up being over 65.”
Norton will be opening vaccination centers at the YMCA on 18th Street and Broadway in West Louisville, a facility off Dixie Highway in South Louisville, and another location in Central Louisville, making access to the antidote more accessible to all Louisvillians, Hester said.
“We want to make sure that those who may have challenges around transportation or access to internet, things of that nature, that we’re helping them get vaccinated,” he said. “And I think that’s a big part of this and a big part of our early push.”
UofL’s rollout begins Sunday at the downtown testing site on Brook Street and Liberty Street and at Mary and Elizabeth hospital. A UofL Health spokesperson is looking to expand appointments to include Shelbyville Hospital and UofL Medical Center South.
Right now, UofL Health is distributing about 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day and are looking to work toward reaching 1,000 per day.
Hester said Norton Healthcare is administering around 7,000 doses a week.
“Right now, the only thing that are going to help us get us out of this pandemic and crush this virus is getting this vaccine into people’s arms,” Burns said.
To book an appointment with UofL Health, click here or call (502) 912-8598.
To book an appointment with Norton Healthcare, click here or call (502) 861-4499.
