Kentucky partners with Kroger to open regional drive-thru vaccination sites

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rollout process for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky will start to pick up soon with more drive-thru vaccination sites planned to open in February.
Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday the state is partnering with Kroger to help speed up the process of getting Kentuckians vaccinated.
“This is a very exciting announcement that’s going to help us truly do more and do better with vaccinations,” Beshear said.
The new drive thru vaccination sites would open at the beginning of February.
Starting Feb. 1, those in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C will be allowed to sign up to receive the vaccine. Those phases include people over the age of 60, kindergarten through 12th grade educators, those who are considered high risk and essential workers. For information on who is included in those phases, click here.
Beshear said eligible educators will start receiving the vaccine by the end of the first week of February. About 83,000 educators have expressed interest in getting the vaccine so far.
It’s unclear how many drive-thru vaccination spots there will be starting Feb. 1, but the state hopes to eventually have enough across the whole state for everyone to receive the vaccine.
“We are committed to equitable distribution of the vaccine,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “Every Kentuckian will have access to the vaccine, and everyone will have their turn.”
Gray was also named the director of the Vaccine Distribution Project, Beshear said.
As of Thursday, 172,537 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the Commonwealth.
“The pace is really picking up,” Beshear said. “I am optimistic about where we are going.”
Every Tuesday, the state finds out how many doses of the vaccine they will receive from the federal government.
“Right now, they have not guaranteed a specific amount week in and week out. We basically sit, watching the computer on Tuesday waiting for it to come in for Moderna and for Pfizer,” Beshear said.
The state must then tell the government by Friday where each dose will be going. Beshear hopes more vaccines will be approved so that additional doses can be made available.
“Our hope is that it will get more uniform and allow us to plan in advance,” he said.
More information will be provided in the next few weeks regarding how to sign up and where vaccination sites are.
