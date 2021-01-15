Murder charges dropped against man in Shively woman’s death

In a statement, Whittaker’s family said, “We are frustrated with learning the news that the case is at a stand still in the murder of Jennifer. We wanted the killers to be arrested and locked up immediately. With that said, we also want the right person or persons locked up for what they did to her. If Stephen was not there and had no involvement in her murder, then the correct thing was done in releasing him. We are hoping possible someone saw something that night even the smallest thing that could help with her case and they will come forward.”