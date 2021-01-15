Murder charges dropped against man in Shively woman’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Charges have been dropped against a man charged in the murder of a Shively woman.
Attorney Keith Kamenish said his client, Stephen Lovingood, was released on his own recognizance from Louisville Metro Department of Corrections around 1 a.m. Friday.
Lovingood had been charged in the death of Jennifer Whittaker, 40. She died after being shot multiple times around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in her apartment in the in the 3400 block of Dixie Highway.
An arrest warrant states a man, originally believed to be Lovingood, and another man entered Whittaker’s apartment while she was asleep in bed. The shooter allegedly woke her up and said “Auntie, Happy New Year this is for my brother,” before he shot her multiple times.
The other man who entered the home allegedly held another person in the home a gunpoint during the murder, according to the warrant. Police said the man pulled the trigger multiple times but the gun failed to fire and the two men left.
On Thursday, before the charges were dropped, Lovingood was arraigned on a murder charge. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was ordered not to have contact with Whittaker’s family.
“This doesn’t make any sense to me,” Kamenish told a judge during Lovingood’s arraignment.
Kamenish said after talking with his client, “I left that meeting with a firm belief that he was innocent, that he did not do this. I don’t often make that judgment, but I did in this case.”
A few hours later, Kamenish got a call from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. “They agreed to dismiss the original murder charge.”
Sources close to the case said there’s a possibility the brothers were mistaken for others who had a vendetta against Whittaker.
“It was 100 percent emotional,” Kamenish said of Lovingood’s reaction to being released. “He was relieved and had gratitude to the county attorneys for taking this step.”
A warrant had also been issued for Carmichael’s arrest.
A statement issued from Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office Friday read in part, “The charge against Mr. Lovingood was dismissed and the warrant against Mr. Carmichael was rescinded as additional investigation is needed and ongoing in this case.”
In a statement, Whittaker’s family said, “We are frustrated with learning the news that the case is at a stand still in the murder of Jennifer. We wanted the killers to be arrested and locked up immediately. With that said, we also want the right person or persons locked up for what they did to her. If Stephen was not there and had no involvement in her murder, then the correct thing was done in releasing him. We are hoping possible someone saw something that night even the smallest thing that could help with her case and they will come forward.”
Police are continuing to search for the shooter.
