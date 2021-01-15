Pay systems replace several downtown parking meters

“Pay stations have been growing in popularity and represent a more efficient way to manage and utilize curb space for on-street, metered parking. The pay stations require less maintenance and operate off solar power, resulting in cost savings, as well as allow for easier programming, promotions and opportunities for businesses to offer discounted parking to their customers,” PARC director Tiffany Smith said. “Additionally, because one pay station replaces multiple parking meters, there is less visual clutter on the sidewalk.”