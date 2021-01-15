Pay systems replace several downtown parking meters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – New pay stations have been installed in downtown Louisville.
The stations were installed by the Parking Authority of River City, or PARC, and replaced several parking meters. PARC said the pay stations will allow drivers to pay less when demand is down, promote parking turnover and help ensure parking availability.
The pay stations are at the following locations:
- 400 block of Main Street;
- 700 block of Main Street;
- 400 block of Market Street;
- 500 block of Jefferson Street; and
- 300 block of Cardinal Boulevard near the University of Louisville campus.
“Pay stations have been growing in popularity and represent a more efficient way to manage and utilize curb space for on-street, metered parking. The pay stations require less maintenance and operate off solar power, resulting in cost savings, as well as allow for easier programming, promotions and opportunities for businesses to offer discounted parking to their customers,” PARC director Tiffany Smith said. “Additionally, because one pay station replaces multiple parking meters, there is less visual clutter on the sidewalk.”
Payments can be made using cash, card, tap and pay or by using the Go502 mobile app.
