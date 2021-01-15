Purdue beats IU 81-69, Boilermakers eighth straight win over the Hoosiers

(WAVE) - Purdue hit 11 three-pointers as the Boilermakers beat Indiana for the eighth straight time, an 81-69 win in Bloomington on Thursday night.
Trevion Williams led Purdue with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Hunter hit three of those 11 triples. The Boilermakers were 11-17 from three. Indiana hit just 3-18.
The eight game winning streak in the series is the longest for Purdue since they won nine in a row from 1929-35. They lead the all-time series 123-89.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 25.
Purdue shot 53% from the field overall and outrebounded IU 38-30.
“For a good portion of this game our offense scored and you know at the end of the day, we just could not get stops and they made shots,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said. “They made a lot of them, and we didn’t deserve to win the game. We’re gonna have to take this one and eat it, it hurts, and disappointed in the performance, it’s on me.”
The Hoosiers fall to 8-6, 3-4 in the Big Ten. Their game at Michigan State on Sunday was postponed due to COVID issues within the Spartans program, so their next scheduled game is Thursday at #5 Iowa.
It starts a brutal stretch that includes Rutgers, at #7 Michigan, #14 Illinois and then a second game against the Hawkeyes.
Purdue improves to 9-5, 4-3 in the Big Ten.
