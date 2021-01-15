Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting in Simpsonville

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy.
The shooting happened on Citizens Boulevard, in Simpsonville, Kentucky, according to KSP trooper Adam Hall.
Hall said the deputy was patrolling the area after recent car break-ins and saw a white Ford Focus that had hit a mailbox earlier that morning. The deputy attempted to pull the driver over and Hall said the driver did not listen.
Hall said the deputy was outside of his vehicle when he fired his weapon.
The driver who was shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Hall said he is expected to recover.
Hall said the deputy was not injured.
KSP later found out the vehicle involved was stolen. The KSP Critical Response Team is investigating.
This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.