SnowTALK! Weather Blog

TONIGHT: Snow squalls and snow showers. Concentration will be higher over KY than IN. By sunrise Saturday, many of you will have about 1/2″ to 1″ on the ground with a few lucky folks around 2 or even 3″. Amounts are light but the intensity of the snow will be heavy. That means slick roads can still develop WHILE it snows. Visibility will drop below a mile at times...adding another element to difficult travel. Just be careful as you head out.