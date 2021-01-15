SnowTALK! Weather Blog

This is a forecast we will have to break up into several pieces. And that will make things complicated at times so hopefully this will help.
THIS AFTERNOON: Windy, Sun gives way to a rapid increase in clouds. Spotty rain showers pop. Quickly mixing with sleet then changing to snow within an hour of popping.
TONIGHT: Snow squalls and snow showers. Concentration will be higher over KY than IN. By sunrise Saturday, many of you will have about 1/2″ to 1″ on the ground with a few lucky folks around 2 or even 3″. Amounts are light but the intensity of the snow will be heavy. That means slick roads can still develop WHILE it snows. Visibility will drop below a mile at times...adding another element to difficult travel. Just be careful as you head out.
SATURDAY: More snow showers pop in the afternoon. These could mix with rain at times. While a few snow squalls will be possible, I don’t see as many of them for this round as Friday night. Little if any accumulation.
SATURDAY NIGHT: There is a warm layer that will try to get in on this party. If it does, there is a chance the snow could melt before hitting the ground and we could face freezing drizzle with temperatures near 32 degrees. We’ll watch this.
SUNDAY: The last round of snow showers moves in during the afternoon and night. Snowfall with this round looks to be less than an inch. It will turn colder Sunday night than any of the previous nights so we’ll need to watch for slick spots toward Monday AM.
So that is the overall summary of this weekend. It is all over the place and no doubt your location will not end up with the same storyline as even a few streets over. Send us your reports as we trek through this! They help!
