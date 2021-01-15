Tri-State sheriff’s office searching for man it says hit, dragged toddler with vehicle

Nickolas D. Tillard (Source: Highland County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 14, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 12:32 AM

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Highland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man it says hit a toddler with a vehicle.

Nickolas Tillard, 31, of Hillsboro, is believed to have fled the scene of the incident on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office says.

Tillard hit the 22-month-old with the vehicle, then proceeded to drag the child “a short distance,” according to Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Tillard has a number of identifying tattoos:

Nickolas D. Tillard (Source: Highland County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 937.393.1421.

