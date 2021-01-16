Bald eagle rescued in Bernheim Forest dies

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - A bald eagle that was rescued in Bernheim Forest back in December has died from her injuries.
The eagle was found by Eric Nally, who had seen the bird lying in a creek bed in Bernheim Forest during their annual Christmas bird count event.
Nally initially thought the bird was dead, but after checking the eagle for injuries, he saw that the bird was breathing and could move her head.
Volunteer naturalists at Bernheim Forest helped rescue the eagle from the creek before the rain caused it to rise. The eagle was then taken to Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky for recovery.
Raptor Rehabilitation posted Wednesday that the eagle had died due to injuries likely sustained from falling from a tree onto rocks after “lead poisoning” began to affect the eagle. RROKI said the bird did not have the strength to ease the fall with her wings.
“All of us at RROKI, encourage responsible hunting, but please make every attempt to minimize the use of lead shot and bury the trauma areas when field dressing,” the post reads. “When fishing, find lead free alternatives for traditional sinkers and tackle.”
Bernheim Forest also posted about the news, saying they were saddened, but grateful for the care the eagle received at Raptor Rehabilitation.
“We know they did everything in their power to save her,” Bernheim Forest posted. “As they say, soar free young one.”
