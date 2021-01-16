Bellarmine Picks Up First Conference Win

FORT MYERS, Fl. (WAVE) - Bellarmine jumped out to a 14-4 lead and never looked back as the Knights picked up their first win in the Atlantic Sun Conference 74-60 at Florida Gulf Coast. With fall sports postponed due to the pandemic, men’s basketball delivered the school’s first DI conference win in any sport. “They just did something that will never ever be taken away. They just won the first conference game in the history of Bellarmine University in any sport, and I’m proud of those guys,” said head coach, Scott Davenport.