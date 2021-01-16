CDC says UK coronavirus variant could become predominant strain in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - The more infectious COVID-19 strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom, could possibly become the predominant strain in the United States in just months. That comes from a new report from the CDC.
According to the CDC, as of January 12, 76 cases of the strain have been identified in 10 states. However, the CDC says modeling data shows it could become the predominant strain in the country by March due to rapid growth.
While there is no evidence the variant makes people sicker, an increase of cases could lead to further pressure on an already overwhelmed health care system, according to NBC News.
The scientists say taking measures to reduce spread now can slow the potential impact of the strain. That includes a doubling down of wearing face masks and social distancing as well as increasing vaccination efforts.
The CDC says the United Kingdom first reported the variant on December 14 but it has since been detected in 36 countries.
To read the full study by the CDC, click or tap here.
