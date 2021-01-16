1 dead in early-morning apartment fire in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early-morning apartment fire in Old Louisville Saturday morning has killed one person, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue.
Major Bobby Cooper, spokesperson for the fire department, said crews were called to a fire within a multi-story apartment complex at the 200 block of Woodbine Street around 4:47 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters arrived and discovered heavy fire coming from the second floor. Crews were able to extinguish the fire around 5:15 a.m., which was confined to a single unit.
When the fire had cleared, search and rescue teams discovered one victim that had died within the building.
Four other residents were displaced due to the fire, with Red Cross assisting with their displacement, according to LFD.
Arson investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.
