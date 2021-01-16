Gov. Beshear reports 3,096 new COVID cases Saturday, decreased positivity rate in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear posted an update on social media Saturday with new details on COVID-19 within the commonwealth.
Saturday’s report confirmed an additional 3,096 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began to 324,325.
An additional 32 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday. Total number of deaths due to the virus is now reported as 3,093.
The state’s positivity rate has decreased, according to Beshear, where Kentucky is now at 11.74 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,631
- Patients currently in ICU : 408
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 214
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
