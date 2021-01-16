Kentucky state officials prepare for planned protests over the weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is making it clear he won’t stand for threats aimed at the Kentucky State Capitol.
Beshear told CNN there have been obvious threats towards the Capitol ahead of the weekend but he will not allow terrorists to breach it.
”I can tell you that we’ve been planning all week,” Beshear said. “Nobody is breaching our house, our Capitol. We will not let it happen. We will not let this building fall to terrorists.”
Jan. 6 was a day to remember when protesters breached the United States Capitol Building. Now, a week later, nationwide threats have state leaders preparing for the weekend.
”I think that takes two things,” Beshear explained. “One, have the man and the woman power. We have already activated our National Guard for any additional assistance, but number two is recognizing these people for who they are.”
Friday, Beshear announced increased security measures around the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.
Together with National Guard soldiers, Kentucky State Police officers and Frankfort Police officers will monitor the Capitol grounds this weekend.
Beshear also said that areas near the Capitol will be closed on Sunday.
“If we don’t respond, if there is not total condemnation, this becomes the new normal and that will be a pretty scary America,” Beshear said.
No permits have been filed to protest or gather at the Capitol this weekend, the governor said.
Also, in Indiana, Governor Eric Holcomb announced “out of an abundance of caution” the Indiana Government Complex will be closed to the public until next Thursday.
