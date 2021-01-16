Lane closures on I-265 after semi overturns in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An overturned semi on Interstate 265 is causing delays in traffic and lane closures Saturday morning.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that crews were called to the I-265/I-65 interchange where a semi has overturned.
Other local units are assisting, including the Lafayette Township Fire Department, who stated the tanker is leaking alcohol.
No other details were provided at this time.
According to the Floyd County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of I-265 west and east are closed between I-64 and I-65 and will remain closed for several hours.
Huls said to expect delays as crews continue to clear the area.
