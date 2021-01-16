Man flees with cash after armed robbery, shooting at Louisville Shorty’s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department investigators are asking the public for help following an armed robbery at Shorty’s on South 28th Street.
Around 7:15 p.m. Friday dispatchers received a report that an armed robbery and shooting had occurred at the Shorty’s, LMPD spokesperson Mitchell told WAVE 3 News.
A gunman came into the store, threatened the clerk on duty at the time and demanded money, Mitchell said. As the clerk attempted to comply, the suspect shot him in the arm.
The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of money from the register, Mitchell said.
The clerk was taken to University Hospital for treatment once police arrived. Mitchell said his injuries are not serious.
The LMPD Robbery Unit is investigating. Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.