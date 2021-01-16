Some COVID-19 survivors dealing with lung damage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Subin Jain at Baptist Health Louisville has been treating COVID-19 patients since March. He and nine of his colleagues are pulmonologists, dealing with critically ill patients.
“We see the whole spectrum of the COVID infection,” Jain told WAVE 3 News.
He and his colleagues deal with patients whose symptoms include cough, chills, and shortness of breath, to severe lung disease patients who need oxygen or are on a ventilator.
“We’ve seen the entire gamut of the acute COVID infection and now we are starting to see some of these patients come back to our offices with the consequences having had a COVID infection,” Jain said.
Jain said patients who have had COVID have complained they are not feeling 100 percent after a few days, a few weeks or even a month later.
“When they show up in our office they are concerned about their breathing and inability to do things that they were able to do prior to a COVID infection, to a varying degree, depending on how badly the lungs have been affected,” Jain said. “They aren’t able to do the things they had been able to do such as go to the gym, take a walk with their dog, cut the grass, sometimes even push a cart through a grocery store.”
He said the long-term effects on someone’s lungs depend on how severe their COVID symptoms were.
“The more severe the injury to their lungs, I think, the longer it takes for it to heal, and in some patients, it doesn’t heal fully or at all,” he said.
An X-Ray of a healthy lung shows no spots or fluid; they are clean lungs.
Jain said with pneumonia, during a chest X-ray or CT scan, fluid, dead cells, or bacteria in the lungs can be seen related to the infection. In a patient with pneumonia, the CT scan or X-ray would have a white-ish haze over the lungs. He also said bacterial pneumonia looks like a “solid snowball” on an X-ray or scan.
“When you see patients with COVID infection, and this is by no means exclusively, but a large portion of these patients have what is called ‘ground glass’ on their lungs,” Jain said. “It almost looks like a smattering of snow dusted across the windscreen as a consequence of a snow shower that didn’t quite bury a car in snow.”
Jain said this can affect a portion of the lung or the entire lung.
Jain also said there are no hard statistics right now on how many people suffer any consequences from COVID-19.
“I would postulate with the benefit of my experience, but without randomized study or a study to say this, but pretty much anybody who has COVID infection will show some signs of it in their lungs,” he said. “So, if I was to do a CAT scan of the lungs, I would find some signs of that COVID infection even if they didn’t have symptoms of shortness of breath or cough or wheezing.”
Jain said that younger patients without underlying issues may never have respiratory issues for a very long time. He said the lungs have tremendous healing capacity. For older patients with lung disease or other issues, a longer recovery could be expected.
