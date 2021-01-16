Wan’Dale Robinson Transfers to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky Mister Football, Wan’Dale Robinson is returning to the Bluegrass, and will play for the University of Kentucky.
Robinson played his high school ball at Western Hills High School in Frankfort. He originally committed to the Cats out of high school, but changed his mind and went to Nebraska for two years. He set the Cornhuskers record for receiving yards for a freshman in 2019 and led Nebraska in receiving this past season.
