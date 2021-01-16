Zoneton Fire Protection District’s major on ventilator due to COVID

Zoneton Fire Protection District posted Saturday that Major Garry Key is on a ventilator after contracting the virus. (Source: Rich Carlson)
By Dustin Vogt | January 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 7:02 PM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County first responder is currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Zoneton Fire Protection District posted Saturday that Major Garry Key is on a ventilator after contracting the virus.

Key was recognized last year for his 35 years of service to the Zoneton Fire Department at a Length of Service Awards.

According to the fire protection district, Key is the longest serving member in Zoneton history, and has been a part of the fire department for more than half of the department’s existence.

This comes as the fire department recently said goodbye to Chief Rob Orkies, who died in December after a long battle with cancer.

“Please keep Major Garry Key and his family in your prayers,” Zoneton Fire Protection District posted.

