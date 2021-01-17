Auburn’s second half run helps Tigers top Kentucky

Auburn’s play picked up at the offensive end. Tigers’ guard, Sharife Cooper dished to Devan Cambridge for a hoop on a fast break and the home team moved in front by five, 48-43 with 8:27 to play. Later, UK’s Brandon Boston threw a bad pass that Tigers turned into points. Off that steal, Allen Flanigan got a stickback bucket that put the Tigers up 54-46. Then off another Auburn takeaway, J.T. Thor scored to put the Tigers up 10, 56-46 to cap off that 15-3 spurt. Flanigan led all scorers with 21 points.