Bellarmine explodes in second half to sweep Florida Gulf Coast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Down a bucket at intermission, the Bellarmine Knights came alive in the second half, outscoring Florida Gulf Coast 44 to 25 and won 80 to 63 Saturday night in Fort Myers. The Knights’ win made it a weekend sweep as they had also won over the Eagles, 74 to 60 on Friday night.
“That was one amazing half of basketball right there,” head coach Scott Davenport said. “In the second half, we were cheerleaders with the way they were executing and rebounding. Three times the official had to tell the whole bench to sit down.”
The Knights, now 5-5 on the season and 2-2 in the ASun, were led in scoring by Ethan Claycomb who rack up a career-high 17 points.
Coming up next for Bellarmine a Friday-Saturday matchup with Stetson at Freedom Hall.
