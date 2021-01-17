Buffalo Bills fans donate money to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity based in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Buffalo Bills fans are stepping up to help a Louisville-based charity after Saturday night’s AFC Divisional Round game.
During the second half of the game, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered a concussion and exited the game, ending the MVP’s current season.
According to a report from NBC Washington, Bills fans, celebrating their second playoff win since 1995, wanted to support Jackson any way they could.
One Bills fan had posted on Reddit that Jackson’s favorite charity was the Louisville non-profit Blessings in a Backpack, a group that provides food to children over the weekends to ensure they don’t go hungry.
With school closures and various non-traditional instruction programs, the organization has extended their reach to help feed students each and every day.
While it is unknown how many donations have been made to the non-profit by Bills fans, the original post has more than 1,500 upvotes and over 300 comments at the time of writing. WAVE 3 News has reached out to the organization and will provide any updates as they become available.
To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack or to make a donation, click or tap here.
