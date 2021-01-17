COVID vaccination for Phase 1B begins rollout on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday marks a big transition on the vaccination front in Louisville at Broadbent Arena. People within the Phase 1B COVID vaccine priority group will begin getting vaccinated.
Phase 1B includes non-medical first responders like police, fire, and corrections, K-12 educators, Pre-K educators who are located inside a public or private school, and people aged 70 and older.
If you are a non-medical first responder, work in corrections or education, your appointment will be scheduled through your employer.
The 70-and-older population will likely go to hospitals and health care groups. You must register ahead of time.
WAVE 3 News checked UofL Health, Baptist Health, and Norton Healthcare on their websites on Sunday morning and all slots are taken for now. People should check the sites for updated information. For a link, click or tap here.
Vaccinations for JCPS employees will begin Friday, January 22 at Broadbent Arena. Staff at more than two dozen schools will be receiving notification from the health department with their scheduled times. School-based staff at other JCPS schools will be receiving notification emails soon.
JCPS said the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness expects to have enough vaccine to cover the more than 12,000 JCPS employees who requested it.
If you have received another vaccination of any kind, including flu, within the past 14 days, you cannot receive a COVID vaccine. This is a CDC regulation. To find out what vaccination phase you are in, click or tap here.
