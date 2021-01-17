Family surprises Tri-State veteran with restored pickup truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A special surprise for one Evansville veteran this weekend as his family gifted him with a newly restored pickup truck.
90-year-old Alvin “Bub” Lyon used to drive a 1965 Ford pickup truck for work until it finally broke down on him. Many years later, Lyon’s family pulled off the ultimate restoration project.
Before Saturday, Lyon says he didn’t think the car would ever run again, but he was in for a surprise when the restored truck came rolling for him to see.
“I had no idea,” he said. “I thought I was coming over here to go with a doctor and get a report on his health, and I guess everybody knew it except me. I had no idea, I thought they had given up on the truck and they were going to talk about junking it, or doing something else with it.”
This surprise was made possible with the help from Mike Lyon, Alvin’s son.
Mike says this was a group effort to put the truck back together, and the look on his father’s face was worth every penny.
