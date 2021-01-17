FORECAST: Some peeks of sun this afternoon before more snow tonight

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: North of Louisville from Orange County to Trimble County 9pm through 11am Tuesday
- WEDNESDAY MORNING: Watch for some slick spots due to snow showers/flurries in the area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Icy roads will ease up as temperatures inch into the mid 30s this afternoon.
While a few peeks of sun will be possible, clouds will fill back in with passing snow showers or flurries at times.
A dry evening is expected with snow breaking out across southern IN after midnight through sunrise Tuesday. Around 1″ possible with some some slick roads. Closer to I-64 and points south, any wintry weather looks brief and mixed with rain.
Early snow will quickly scoot to the east with just drizzle expected at times for the rest of the day as temperatures warm closer to 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
