Hall-of-famer Alfred ‘Butch’ Beard wants to cut ties with UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Alfred ‘Butch’ Beard wants to break all connections with UofL.
Beard is an all-American Basketball player, touting major accolades during both his college and NBA career, but a letter sent to UofL Wednesday said he wants to remove any connection between himself and the university.
“The letter that was sent out to Dr. Bendapudi, took me two and a half weeks to write,” Beard said on WKJK A.M.’s podcast Thursday.
Beard spoke about the letter he sent to UofL’s President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi.
“As soon as I saw it, I alerted my assistant and said I have to have a conversation. This is a legend someone that we love,” Bendapudi said.
In that two-page letter, the NBA champion asked Bendapudi for his name and accomplishments to be removed from any future university mention.
“You know we talk about racial injustice and that’s what I’m watching over and over again at a university,” Beard said.
Beard further added in his letter, the university has failed at hiring Black staff, and the university’s commitment to young Black men is far from what it should look like in 2021.
Beard also mentioned his frustration with the University’s recognition of former Black athletes. He said former Black athletes should be recognized for paving the way for the university’s success in their basketball program, and current Black athletes should be better mentored in said program.
Bendaputi and Beard did have a private conversation on Thursday, the full contents of that have not being released.
“The issues that Mr. Beard raised are very legitimate and not just for us as he acknowledges, it’s across the spectrum,” Bendapudi said.
Bendapudi added that the university is committed to equality and is working to make the environment more inclusive.
“I have 100 percent faith that we are trying to do our very best, it doesn’t mean we are there we are trying to do our very best,” Bendapudi said.
