Honorary street sign unveiled for retired LMPD officer Sir Friendly C

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A retired LMPD officer who has been working as a community activist for the last three decades is now being honored with a street sign for his community dedication.
Ray Barker, known as Sir Friendly C, is a native of Louisville and had worked with LMPD for over 20 years.
On Saturday, city council leaders and community members unveiled an honorary street sign at the corner of Cecil Avenue and West Broadway in West Louisville.
The intersection will be known as “Ray A. Barker, Sir Friendly C Way.”
Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green led the charge to get the street dedication underway.
“He would show up to schools he would show up to community centers. and that was my first memory of Ray Barker,” Green said. “So he truly represents the best of what community policing is all about.”
Barker said he was grateful for the honor, something that he never expected.
“I’m feeling ecstatic, I’m feeling like all the love I’ve given to my community just came pouring back in one day, in one symbol,” Barker said. “The community saying to me hey, we see you and we love you right back.”
Barker said he plans to continue serving the community through his nonprofit organization, Sir Friendly C, Inc. The group spreads anti-drug and anti-violence messages to over 100,000 kids in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee.
